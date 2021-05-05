Earnings results for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. DENTSPLY SIRONA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.05%. The high price target for XRAY is $71.00 and the low price target for XRAY is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DENTSPLY SIRONA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.82, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a forecasted downside of 19.0% from its current price of $68.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DENTSPLY SIRONA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is 16.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DENTSPLY SIRONA will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.10% next year. This indicates that DENTSPLY SIRONA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

In the past three months, DENTSPLY SIRONA insiders have sold 62.98% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $294,750.00 in company stock and sold $480,396.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by insiders. 96.00% of the stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY



Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA are expected to grow by 97.32% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is -299.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA is -299.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a PEG Ratio of 5.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here