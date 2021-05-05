Earnings results for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.73%. The high price target for DOCN is $101.00 and the low price target for DOCN is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DigitalOcean has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.20, DigitalOcean has a forecasted upside of 33.7% from its current price of $43.52. DigitalOcean has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean does not currently pay a dividend. DigitalOcean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

In the past three months, DigitalOcean insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,999,973.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

