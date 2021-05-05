Earnings results for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Diodes last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company earned $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Diodes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Diodes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diodes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.70%. The high price target for DIOD is $101.00 and the low price target for DIOD is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes does not currently pay a dividend. Diodes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

In the past three months, Diodes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,281,613.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Diodes is held by insiders. 77.95% of the stock of Diodes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD



Earnings for Diodes are expected to grow by 47.19% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Diodes is 32.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Diodes is 32.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Diodes has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

