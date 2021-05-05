Earnings results for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Dropbox last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business earned $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.7. Dropbox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Dropbox will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dropbox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.52%. The high price target for DBX is $30.00 and the low price target for DBX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox does not currently pay a dividend. Dropbox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

In the past three months, Dropbox insiders have bought 127.20% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,459,000.00 in company stock and sold $1,082,290.00 in company stock. Only 30.81% of the stock of Dropbox is held by insiders. 62.02% of the stock of Dropbox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX



Earnings for Dropbox are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is 131.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Dropbox is 131.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Dropbox has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dropbox has a P/B Ratio of 12.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

