Earnings results for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21.

Dun & Bradstreet last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm earned $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dun & Bradstreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Dun & Bradstreet will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dun & Bradstreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.51%. The high price target for DNB is $33.00 and the low price target for DNB is $24.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet does not currently pay a dividend. Dun & Bradstreet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

In the past three months, Dun & Bradstreet insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,114,354.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Dun & Bradstreet is held by insiders. 72.55% of the stock of Dun & Bradstreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB



Earnings for Dun & Bradstreet are expected to grow by 10.99% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.01 per share. Dun & Bradstreet has a PEG Ratio of 3.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

