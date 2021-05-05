Earnings results for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Energy Transfer last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business earned $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Energy Transfer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Energy Transfer will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Transfer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.10%. The high price target for ET is $16.00 and the low price target for ET is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Transfer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.93, Energy Transfer has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $8.81. Energy Transfer has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Energy Transfer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Energy Transfer is 42.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Energy Transfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.86% next year. This indicates that Energy Transfer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

In the past three months, Energy Transfer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.28% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by insiders. 36.42% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET



Earnings for Energy Transfer are expected to grow by 51.14% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is -88.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is -88.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Transfer has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here