Earnings results for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Envestnet last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company earned $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Envestnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Envestnet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Envestnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.92%. The high price target for ENV is $99.00 and the low price target for ENV is $79.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet does not currently pay a dividend. Envestnet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

In the past three months, Envestnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.44% of the stock of Envestnet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV



Earnings for Envestnet are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Envestnet is -549.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Envestnet is -549.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Envestnet has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

