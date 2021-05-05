Earnings results for Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Envista last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Envista has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Envista will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Envista (NYSE:NVST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Envista in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.91%. The high price target for NVST is $46.00 and the low price target for NVST is $23.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Envista has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.67, Envista has a forecasted downside of 17.9% from its current price of $43.45. Envista has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista does not currently pay a dividend. Envista does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Envista (NYSE:NVST)

In the past three months, Envista insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,901,061.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Envista is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Envista (NYSE:NVST



Earnings for Envista are expected to grow by 80.49% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Envista is -334.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Envista is -334.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Envista has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

