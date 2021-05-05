Earnings results for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

EPAM Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.4. EPAM Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. EPAM Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $402.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.27%. The high price target for EPAM is $507.00 and the low price target for EPAM is $249.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EPAM Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $402.27, EPAM Systems has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $458.52. EPAM Systems has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems does not currently pay a dividend. EPAM Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

In the past three months, EPAM Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,323,931.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of EPAM Systems is held by insiders. 91.96% of the stock of EPAM Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM



Earnings for EPAM Systems are expected to grow by 18.98% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $6.27 per share. The P/E ratio of EPAM Systems is 84.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of EPAM Systems is 84.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.10. EPAM Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EPAM Systems has a P/B Ratio of 15.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

