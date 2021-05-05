Earnings results for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Essential Utilities last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm earned $474 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541 million. Essential Utilities has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Essential Utilities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Essential Utilities will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essential Utilities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.04%. The high price target for WTRG is $55.00 and the low price target for WTRG is $45.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Essential Utilities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.40, Essential Utilities has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $47.03. Essential Utilities has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essential Utilities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essential Utilities is 68.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essential Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.24% next year. This indicates that Essential Utilities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

In the past three months, Essential Utilities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Essential Utilities is held by insiders. 65.66% of the stock of Essential Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG



Earnings for Essential Utilities are expected to grow by 5.73% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Essential Utilities is 40.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Essential Utilities is 40.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Essential Utilities has a PEG Ratio of 4.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essential Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

