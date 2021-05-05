Earnings results for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Etsy last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company earned $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.0. Etsy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Etsy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Etsy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $204.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.34%. The high price target for ETSY is $286.00 and the low price target for ETSY is $82.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy does not currently pay a dividend. Etsy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

In the past three months, Etsy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,492,484.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Etsy is held by insiders. 87.69% of the stock of Etsy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY



Earnings for Etsy are expected to decrease by -6.60% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 105.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 105.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.36. Etsy has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Etsy has a P/B Ratio of 55.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

