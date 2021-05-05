Earnings results for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Evergy last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Evergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Evergy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.17%. The high price target for EVRG is $69.00 and the low price target for EVRG is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evergy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Evergy has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $64.25. Evergy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evergy has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evergy is 74.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Evergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

In the past three months, Evergy insiders have bought 6,001.30% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $113,712,122.00 in company stock and sold $1,863,735.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Evergy is held by insiders. 81.06% of the stock of Evergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG



Earnings for Evergy are expected to grow by 4.90% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Evergy is 23.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Evergy is 23.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Evergy has a PEG Ratio of 2.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Evergy has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

