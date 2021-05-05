Earnings results for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Fastly last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm earned $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Fastly has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Fastly will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fastly in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.50%. The high price target for FSLY is $125.00 and the low price target for FSLY is $31.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fastly has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.69, Fastly has a forecasted upside of 27.5% from its current price of $61.72. Fastly has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly does not currently pay a dividend. Fastly does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

In the past three months, Fastly insiders have bought 27.75% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $32,705,000.00 in company stock and sold $25,601,281.00 in company stock. Only 24.33% of the stock of Fastly is held by insiders. 54.67% of the stock of Fastly is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY



Earnings for Fastly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -96.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -96.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fastly has a P/B Ratio of 22.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

