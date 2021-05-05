Earnings results for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Fidelity National Financial last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business earned $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Fidelity National Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Fidelity National Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.77%. The high price target for FNF is $56.00 and the low price target for FNF is $38.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fidelity National Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Fidelity National Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $45.97. Fidelity National Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fidelity National Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 42.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fidelity National Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.07% next year. This indicates that Fidelity National Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

In the past three months, Fidelity National Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,703,475.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Fidelity National Financial is held by insiders. 76.37% of the stock of Fidelity National Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF



Earnings for Fidelity National Financial are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 13.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 13.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Fidelity National Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

