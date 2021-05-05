Earnings results for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Fiverr International last issued its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm earned $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. Fiverr International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Fiverr International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiverr International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $215.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.65%. The high price target for FVRR is $350.00 and the low price target for FVRR is $47.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fiverr International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $215.92, Fiverr International has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $191.67. Fiverr International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International does not currently pay a dividend. Fiverr International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

In the past three months, Fiverr International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.89% of the stock of Fiverr International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR



Earnings for Fiverr International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiverr International is -445.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fiverr International is -445.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fiverr International has a P/B Ratio of 39.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

