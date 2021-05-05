Earnings results for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies last issued its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The business earned $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies has generated $11.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. FLEETCOR Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. FLEETCOR Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $296.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.89%. The high price target for FLT is $350.00 and the low price target for FLT is $245.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FLEETCOR Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $296.06, FLEETCOR Technologies has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $293.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. FLEETCOR Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FLEETCOR Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of FLEETCOR Technologies is held by insiders. 94.30% of the stock of FLEETCOR Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FLEETCOR Technologies are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $10.46 to $12.23 per share. The P/E ratio of FLEETCOR Technologies is 35.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.13. The P/E ratio of FLEETCOR Technologies is 35.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FLEETCOR Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

