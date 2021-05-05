Earnings results for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

FLIR Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.2. FLIR Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLIR Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.05%. The high price target for FLIR is $56.00 and the low price target for FLIR is $52.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FLIR Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.25, FLIR Systems has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $59.00. FLIR Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

FLIR Systems has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FLIR Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FLIR Systems is 30.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FLIR Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.57% next year. This indicates that FLIR Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, FLIR Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,851,496.00 in company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of FLIR Systems is held by insiders. 88.66% of the stock of FLIR Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FLIR Systems are expected to decrease by -1.29% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of FLIR Systems is 56.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of FLIR Systems is 56.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.01. FLIR Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

