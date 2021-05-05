Earnings results for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Focus Financial Partners last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business earned $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.4. Focus Financial Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Focus Financial Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.89%. The high price target for FOCS is $62.00 and the low price target for FOCS is $28.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Focus Financial Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, Focus Financial Partners has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $47.14. Focus Financial Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Focus Financial Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Focus Financial Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Focus Financial Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $141,500,944.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Focus Financial Partners is held by insiders. 87.88% of the stock of Focus Financial Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Focus Financial Partners are expected to grow by 14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Focus Financial Partners is 196.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Focus Financial Partners is 196.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Focus Financial Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Focus Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

