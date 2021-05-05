Earnings results for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Fortis last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Fortis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Fortis will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.15%. The high price target for FTS is $62.00 and the low price target for FTS is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.57, Fortis has a forecasted upside of 33.2% from its current price of $44.74. Fortis has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortis is 80.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Fortis will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.97% next year. This indicates that Fortis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

In the past three months, Fortis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.82% of the stock of Fortis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortis (NYSE:FTS



Earnings for Fortis are expected to grow by 10.15% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortis is 22.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Fortis is 22.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Fortis has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortis has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

