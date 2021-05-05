Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

FOX last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. FOX will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.64%. The high price target for FOXA is $50.00 and the low price target for FOXA is $21.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FOX is 18.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FOX will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.47% next year. This indicates that FOX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

In the past three months, FOX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.46% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. 58.55% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA



Earnings for FOX are expected to grow by 9.69% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of FOX is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of FOX is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.88. FOX has a PEG Ratio of 7.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

