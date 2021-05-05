Earnings results for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Fox Factory last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company earned $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.5. Fox Factory has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Fox Factory will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fox Factory in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.85%. The high price target for FOXF is $159.00 and the low price target for FOXF is $56.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fox Factory has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.33, Fox Factory has a forecasted downside of 30.9% from its current price of $153.78. Fox Factory has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory does not currently pay a dividend. Fox Factory does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

In the past three months, Fox Factory insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,646,256.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Fox Factory is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF



Earnings for Fox Factory are expected to grow by 18.90% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Fox Factory is 76.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Fox Factory is 76.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 69.20. Fox Factory has a PEG Ratio of 2.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fox Factory has a P/B Ratio of 14.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

