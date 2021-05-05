Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

FOX last posted its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business earned $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. FOX will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.37%. The high price target for FOX is $34.00 and the low price target for FOX is $33.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX has a dividend yield of 1.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

In the past three months, FOX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.47% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. Only 24.50% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX



The P/E ratio of FOX is 13.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of FOX is 13.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.88. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

