Earnings results for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Franco-Nevada last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm earned $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Franco-Nevada has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.7. Franco-Nevada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Franco-Nevada will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $164.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.52%. The high price target for FNV is $230.00 and the low price target for FNV is $104.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franco-Nevada has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $164.92, Franco-Nevada has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $142.76. Franco-Nevada has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Franco-Nevada has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franco-Nevada is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franco-Nevada will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.55% next year. This indicates that Franco-Nevada will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

In the past three months, Franco-Nevada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.81% of the stock of Franco-Nevada is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV



Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 19.44% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 102.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 102.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.38. Franco-Nevada has a PEG Ratio of 10.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franco-Nevada has a P/B Ratio of 5.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

