Earnings results for frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

frontdoor last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. frontdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. frontdoor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for frontdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.98%. The high price target for FTDR is $64.00 and the low price target for FTDR is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

frontdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, frontdoor has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $51.86. frontdoor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor does not currently pay a dividend. frontdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

In the past three months, frontdoor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of frontdoor is held by insiders.

Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 11.92% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 34.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 34.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.15. frontdoor has a PEG Ratio of 2.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

