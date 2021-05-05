Earnings results for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

General Motors last issued its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company earned $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. Its revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has generated $4.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. General Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. General Motors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.72%. The high price target for GM is $85.00 and the low price target for GM is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

General Motors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.42, General Motors has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $57.15. General Motors has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

General Motors does not currently pay a dividend. General Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, General Motors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,396,320.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of General Motors is held by insiders. 77.70% of the stock of General Motors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 23.93% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $5.80 per share. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 25.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.64. General Motors has a PEG Ratio of 0.85. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. General Motors has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

