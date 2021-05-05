Earnings results for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Genmab A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Genmab A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.71%. The high price target for GMAB is $49.00 and the low price target for GMAB is $36.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Genmab A/S has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.57, Genmab A/S has a forecasted upside of 14.7% from its current price of $36.24. Genmab A/S has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Genmab A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Genmab A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Genmab A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.24% of the stock of Genmab A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings for Genmab A/S are expected to decrease by -49.54% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Genmab A/S is 28.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Genmab A/S is 28.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. Genmab A/S has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genmab A/S has a P/B Ratio of 11.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

