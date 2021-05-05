Earnings results for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Gildan Activewear last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Its revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year. Gildan Activewear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Gildan Activewear will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.67%. The high price target for GIL is $45.00 and the low price target for GIL is $16.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gildan Activewear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.33, Gildan Activewear has a forecasted downside of 12.7% from its current price of $35.88. Gildan Activewear has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear does not currently pay a dividend. Gildan Activewear does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

In the past three months, Gildan Activewear insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.95% of the stock of Gildan Activewear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL



Earnings for Gildan Activewear are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -27.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -27.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gildan Activewear has a PEG Ratio of 3.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gildan Activewear has a P/B Ratio of 3.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here