Earnings results for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

GSX Techedu last released its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. GSX Techedu has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. GSX Techedu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.06%. The high price target for GSX is $90.00 and the low price target for GSX is $37.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu does not currently pay a dividend. GSX Techedu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

In the past three months, GSX Techedu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of GSX Techedu is held by insiders. Only 34.84% of the stock of GSX Techedu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX



Earnings for GSX Techedu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of GSX Techedu is -78.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GSX Techedu is -78.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GSX Techedu has a P/B Ratio of 31.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

