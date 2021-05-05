Earnings results for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Healthcare Trust of America last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Trust of America has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.3. Healthcare Trust of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Healthcare Trust of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.00%. The high price target for HTA is $38.00 and the low price target for HTA is $28.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Healthcare Trust of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.89, Healthcare Trust of America has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $29.14. Healthcare Trust of America has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Healthcare Trust of America has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Trust of America is 78.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Trust of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.99% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Trust of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

In the past three months, Healthcare Trust of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Healthcare Trust of America is held by insiders. 97.74% of the stock of Healthcare Trust of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA



Earnings for Healthcare Trust of America are expected to grow by 2.37% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Trust of America is 194.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Trust of America is 194.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Healthcare Trust of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

