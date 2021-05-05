Earnings results for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Hecla Mining last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company earned $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Hecla Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Hecla Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hecla Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.24, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.13%. The high price target for HL is $7.00 and the low price target for HL is $5.70. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hecla Mining has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.24, Hecla Mining has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $6.25. Hecla Mining has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hecla Mining has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Hecla Mining will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.00% next year. This indicates that Hecla Mining will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

In the past three months, Hecla Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Hecla Mining is held by insiders. 57.02% of the stock of Hecla Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL



Earnings for Hecla Mining are expected to grow by 733.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Hecla Mining is -125.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hecla Mining is -125.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hecla Mining has a PEG Ratio of 23.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hecla Mining has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

