Earnings results for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

HollyFrontier last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. HollyFrontier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. HollyFrontier will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HollyFrontier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.57%. The high price target for HFC is $47.00 and the low price target for HFC is $22.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. HollyFrontier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HollyFrontier is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

In the past three months, HollyFrontier insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $124,357.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of HollyFrontier is held by insiders. 84.41% of the stock of HollyFrontier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC



The P/E ratio of HollyFrontier is -14.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HollyFrontier is -14.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HollyFrontier has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

