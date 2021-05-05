Earnings results for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Horizon Therapeutics Public last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company earned $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Horizon Therapeutics Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Horizon Therapeutics Public will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.00%. The high price target for HZNP is $125.00 and the low price target for HZNP is $90.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Horizon Therapeutics Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.36, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $92.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public does not currently pay a dividend. Horizon Therapeutics Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

In the past three months, Horizon Therapeutics Public insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,558,283.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public is held by insiders. 88.59% of the stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP



Earnings for Horizon Therapeutics Public are expected to grow by 33.96% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public is 25.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public is 25.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a P/B Ratio of 7.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here