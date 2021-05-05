Earnings results for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.21. The business earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries has generated $14.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Huntington Ingalls Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Huntington Ingalls Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $193.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.56%. The high price target for HII is $270.00 and the low price target for HII is $160.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $193.89, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $214.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 32.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Ingalls Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.64% next year. This indicates that Huntington Ingalls Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

In the past three months, Huntington Ingalls Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,065,085.00 in company stock. Only 2.76% of the stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries is held by insiders. 82.38% of the stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII



Earnings for Huntington Ingalls Industries are expected to decrease by -32.45% in the coming year, from $15.47 to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 14.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 14.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a P/B Ratio of 5.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

