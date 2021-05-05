Earnings results for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp last posted its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IAC/InterActiveCorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IAC/InterActiveCorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. IAC/InterActiveCorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $231.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.39%. The high price target for IAC is $323.00 and the low price target for IAC is $135.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IAC/InterActiveCorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $231.91, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $240.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp does not currently pay a dividend. IAC/InterActiveCorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

In the past three months, IAC/InterActiveCorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of IAC/InterActiveCorp is held by insiders. 82.71% of the stock of IAC/InterActiveCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IAC/InterActiveCorp are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($1.74) per share.

