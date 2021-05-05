Earnings results for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

ICL Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company earned $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. ICL Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. ICL Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICL Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.07%. The high price target for ICL is $6.00 and the low price target for ICL is $5.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ICL Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, ICL Group has a forecasted downside of 15.1% from its current price of $6.77. ICL Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ICL Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ICL Group is 21.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ICL Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that ICL Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

In the past three months, ICL Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.38% of the stock of ICL Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL



Earnings for ICL Group are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of ICL Group is 18.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of ICL Group is 18.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. ICL Group has a PEG Ratio of 8.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICL Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

