Earnings results for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

ICU Medical last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.8. ICU Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. ICU Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICU Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.18%. The high price target for ICUI is $245.00 and the low price target for ICUI is $236.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ICU Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $240.50, ICU Medical has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $207.00. ICU Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical does not currently pay a dividend. ICU Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

In the past three months, ICU Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,129,120.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI



Earnings for ICU Medical are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 54.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 54.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.95. ICU Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here