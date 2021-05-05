Earnings results for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

iHeartMedia last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The company earned $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. iHeartMedia has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iHeartMedia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. iHeartMedia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.25%. The high price target for IHRT is $26.00 and the low price target for IHRT is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iHeartMedia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.43, iHeartMedia has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $19.38. iHeartMedia has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia does not currently pay a dividend. iHeartMedia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

In the past three months, iHeartMedia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.90% of the stock of iHeartMedia is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT



Earnings for iHeartMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to $0.07 per share. iHeartMedia has a PEG Ratio of 26.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

