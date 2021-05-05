Earnings results for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

II-VI last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. II-VI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. II-VI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for II-VI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.41%. The high price target for IIVI is $125.00 and the low price target for IIVI is $43.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

II-VI has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI does not currently pay a dividend. II-VI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

In the past three months, II-VI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,082,840.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of II-VI is held by insiders. 95.18% of the stock of II-VI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI



Earnings for II-VI are expected to grow by 15.10% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of II-VI is -586.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. II-VI has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. II-VI has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

