Earnings results for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Insight Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises has generated $5.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Insight Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Insight Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.98%. The high price target for NSIT is $102.50 and the low price target for NSIT is $60.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Insight Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.17, Insight Enterprises has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $102.50. Insight Enterprises has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Insight Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

In the past three months, Insight Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $624,975.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Insight Enterprises is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT



Earnings for Insight Enterprises are expected to grow by 8.09% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $6.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Insight Enterprises is 22.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Insight Enterprises is 22.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.51. Insight Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Insight Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here