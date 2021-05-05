Earnings results for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Insmed last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year. Insmed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Insmed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insmed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.07%. The high price target for INSM is $60.00 and the low price target for INSM is $44.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Insmed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.86, Insmed has a forecasted upside of 72.1% from its current price of $31.30. Insmed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed does not currently pay a dividend. Insmed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

In the past three months, Insmed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,606,306.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Insmed is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM



Earnings for Insmed are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($2.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Insmed is -12.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Insmed is -12.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Insmed has a P/B Ratio of 10.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

