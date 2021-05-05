Earnings results for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Intellia Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Intellia Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Intellia Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.97%. The high price target for NTLA is $110.00 and the low price target for NTLA is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intellia Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.38, Intellia Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 12.0% from its current price of $72.00. Intellia Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Intellia Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

In the past three months, Intellia Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,108,207.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Intellia Therapeutics is held by insiders. 95.58% of the stock of Intellia Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA



Earnings for Intellia Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.27) to ($2.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Intellia Therapeutics is -31.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intellia Therapeutics is -31.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intellia Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 13.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here