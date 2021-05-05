Earnings results for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business earned $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.45%. The high price target for ITCI is $70.00 and the low price target for ITCI is $36.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intra-Cellular Therapies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.43, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a forecasted upside of 48.4% from its current price of $31.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Intra-Cellular Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

In the past three months, Intra-Cellular Therapies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,812,703.00 in company stock. Only 18.20% of the stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies is held by insiders. 79.10% of the stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI



Earnings for Intra-Cellular Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.32) to ($3.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -9.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -9.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a P/B Ratio of 9.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here