Earnings results for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.68. The company earned $290 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.6. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Ionis Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.65%. The high price target for IONS is $86.00 and the low price target for IONS is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ionis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

In the past three months, Ionis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,810.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS



Earnings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 89.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 89.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

