Earnings results for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Iovance Biotherapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Iovance Biotherapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.11%. The high price target for IOVA is $65.00 and the low price target for IOVA is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Iovance Biotherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.42, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 67.1% from its current price of $30.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Iovance Biotherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

In the past three months, Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics is held by insiders. 94.56% of the stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA



Earnings for Iovance Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($2.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics is -15.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics is -15.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 12.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here