Earnings results for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Iron Mountain last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Iron Mountain has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.7. Iron Mountain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Iron Mountain will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.77%. The high price target for IRM is $38.00 and the low price target for IRM is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Iron Mountain has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Iron Mountain has a forecasted downside of 29.8% from its current price of $39.87. Iron Mountain has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Iron Mountain has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Iron Mountain is 107.86%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Iron Mountain will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.11% in the coming year. This indicates that Iron Mountain may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

In the past three months, Iron Mountain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,505,253.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by insiders. 82.91% of the stock of Iron Mountain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM



Earnings for Iron Mountain are expected to grow by 12.72% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 86.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Iron Mountain is 86.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Iron Mountain has a PEG Ratio of 6.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Iron Mountain has a P/B Ratio of 7.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

