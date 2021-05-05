Earnings results for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

JFrog last posted its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business earned $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. JFrog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. JFrog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. JFrog will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JFrog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.62%. The high price target for FROG is $95.00 and the low price target for FROG is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JFrog has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.80, JFrog has a forecasted upside of 65.6% from its current price of $44.56. JFrog has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog does not currently pay a dividend. JFrog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

In the past three months, JFrog insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,043,581.00 in company stock. Only 22.89% of the stock of JFrog is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG



Earnings for JFrog are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.18) per share.

