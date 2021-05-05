Earnings results for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle last issued its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $14.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Jones Lang LaSalle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Jones Lang LaSalle will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $166.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.08%. The high price target for JLL is $200.00 and the low price target for JLL is $122.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jones Lang LaSalle has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $166.40, Jones Lang LaSalle has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $191.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle does not currently pay a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Jones Lang LaSalle insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $520,230.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Jones Lang LaSalle is held by insiders. 94.78% of the stock of Jones Lang LaSalle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Jones Lang LaSalle are expected to grow by 32.66% in the coming year, from $7.87 to $10.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Jones Lang LaSalle is 23.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Jones Lang LaSalle is 23.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jones Lang LaSalle has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

