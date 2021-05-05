Earnings results for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Karuna Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Karuna Therapeutics has generated ($3.68) earnings per share over the last year. Karuna Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.40%. The high price target for KRTX is $167.00 and the low price target for KRTX is $126.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Karuna Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.70, Karuna Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 37.4% from its current price of $107.50. Karuna Therapeutics has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Karuna Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

In the past three months, Karuna Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $119,740,050.00 in company stock. Only 18.10% of the stock of Karuna Therapeutics is held by insiders. 74.83% of the stock of Karuna Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX



Earnings for Karuna Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.57) to ($4.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Karuna Therapeutics is -53.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Karuna Therapeutics is -53.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Karuna Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here