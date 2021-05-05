Earnings results for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Kellogg last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Kellogg has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Kellogg will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kellogg in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.51%. The high price target for K is $76.00 and the low price target for K is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kellogg has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.55, Kellogg has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $62.48. Kellogg has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg pays a meaningful dividend of 3.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kellogg has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kellogg is 57.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kellogg will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.00% next year. This indicates that Kellogg will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K)

In the past three months, Kellogg insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,310,063.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Kellogg is held by insiders. 86.08% of the stock of Kellogg is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kellogg (NYSE:K



Earnings for Kellogg are expected to decrease by -0.74% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $4.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 18.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 18.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.60. Kellogg has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kellogg has a P/B Ratio of 6.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

