Earnings results for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Kirkland Lake Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business earned $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Kirkland Lake Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Kirkland Lake Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.39%. The high price target for KL is $85.00 and the low price target for KL is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kirkland Lake Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, Kirkland Lake Gold has a forecasted upside of 83.4% from its current price of $38.17. Kirkland Lake Gold has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kirkland Lake Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 27.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kirkland Lake Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.43% next year. This indicates that Kirkland Lake Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

In the past three months, Kirkland Lake Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.56% of the stock of Kirkland Lake Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL



Earnings for Kirkland Lake Gold are expected to grow by 15.22% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 13.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 13.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Kirkland Lake Gold has a PEG Ratio of 3.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kirkland Lake Gold has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

